Rajasthan, West Bengal bypoll results on Thursday; big test for BJP, Congress and TMC, Left

Jaipur/Kolkata: The results of Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies and Mandalgarh Assembly seat will be declared on Thursday.

The results of West Bengal's Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and Noapara Assembly seat will also be declared on February 1, 2018.

Rajasthan:

The voting for the Rajasthan bypolls had taken place on January 29, 2018. Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha constituencies saw a turnout of 65.2 and 61.86 percent while the Mandalgarh Assembly seat registered a 78.78 percent voting.

Rajasthan minister Jaswant Singh Yadav is the BJP candidate from Alwar while former union minister Sanwar Lal Jat's son Ramswaroop Lamba is the saffron party nominee from Ajmer. The ruling BJP had fielded Shakti Singh Hada as its candidate from the Mandalgarh Assembly constituency.

Congress had Vivek Dhakad as its candidate form the Mandalgarh Assembly seat. Former MLA Raghu Sharma (Ajmer) and Karan Singh Yadav (Alwar) were the other two candidates of the Rahul Gandhi-led party in these bypolls.

Bypolls were necessitated in these three seats due to the deaths of the sitting lawmakers. Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari (all of BJP) passed away in 2017.

West Bengal:

Voting for the bypolls in West Bengal was also held on January 29, 2018. Over 76 percent of the electorate in West Bengal's Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and 75.3 percent in the Noapara Assembly seat voted in the elections.

The elections were necessitated by the death of Sultan Ahmed, the sitting TMC MP from Uluberia, and of Madhusudan Ghose, Congress MLA from the Noapara Assembly seat.

The TMC, which has held the Uluberia seat since 2009, has fielded Sultan Ahmed's widow, Sajda, from the constituency.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front nominated Sabiruddin Molla, the Congress fielded SK Madassar Hossain Warsi and the BJP, its district committee leader, Anupam Mallik.

In Noapara, the TMC has fielded Sunil Singh, the CPI(M), Gargi Chatterjee and the Congress, Goutam Bose. Sandip Banerjee of the BJP is also in the fray.

