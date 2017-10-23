Sachin Pilot detained for protest against Vasundhara Raje's ordinance, gag order challenged in HC

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot along with other party workers was on Monday detained in Jaipur during a protest march to Raj Bhavan. "We were doing a peaceful march to Governor House in Jaipur against the ordinance. We have been detained by police. We will continue to fight and protest against this," Sachin Pilot said.

Congress has been protesting against the state government's move to make amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, and Indian Penal Code, 1980. The ordinance stops courts from ordering an investigation on both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants in the state.

Besides, no investigation can be conducted by any probe agency against them without there being any prosecution sanction. It also stops the media from reporting on the issues until the sanction has been issued.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had also slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje saying "it's 2017, not 1817". "Madam Chief Minister, with all humility we are in the 21st century, Rahul had tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a PIL challenging the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance 2017 was filed in the High Court on Monday. The plea comes a day when the Vasundhara Raje government tabled the controversial bill in the Rajasthan Assembly.