SHOCKING: Mentally-challenged woman brutally thrashed in Rajasthan, forced to chant 'Allah', 'Jai Shri Ram' - Watch video

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 15:24
SHOCKING: Mentally-challenged woman brutally thrashed in Rajasthan, forced to chant &#039;Allah&#039;, &#039;Jai Shri Ram&#039; - Watch video

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, two men were found to be brutally thashing a mentally-challenged woman by a pipe in Nagpur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. 

The incident came into lime light soon after it was uploaded on the social media.

The men compelled her to chant 'Allah', 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman', as reported by ANI. Besides, one of the two men was also seen kicking the woman.

She is seen howling in pain and seeks for help, however, people around seemed to be indifferent about such a savage act. 

Both the men have been arrested later on in-charge of beating the woman viciously.

Mentally-challenged womanRajasthan's NagpurSocial mediaAllahJai Shri RamJai Hanuman

