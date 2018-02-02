WATCH: Rajasthan student attacks classmate with scissor in class, injures him

JAIPUR: A student was on Wednesday thrashed and attacked by his fellow classmate in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

In a video, the duo is seen fighting violently inside a classroom. In the middle of the fight, one of them took out a scissor from his pocket and attacked the other student.

The incident took place in presence of several other students in the classroom. The injured student has, meanwhile, been admitted to the hospital.

Strict actions will be taken against the accused student, said the principal of the school.

The reason for such a violent fight is yet to be ascertained.

Of late, there have been several instances which the safety and security of the students in school have gone for a toss.

The suspicious killing of Pradhuman Thakur, on September 8, last year, sparked protests by parents from all across the nation.

A Class 2 student, Pradhuman, was found dead in his school's toilet with his throat slit. Seven-year-old Pradhuman was a student of Gurugram's Ryan International School.