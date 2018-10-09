What has BJP achieved in last 4 years, Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt in Rajasthan

On day one of the two-day tour to poll-bound Rajasthan, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned what the Narendra Modi government has achieved in the last four and a half years at the Centre.

"During the Congress-led UPA regime, there were schemes like MNREGA, farm loan waivers, food security scheme, mid-day meal, it is a long list. BJP has been in power for the last four and a half years at the and five years in Rajasthan. What has BJP achieved," Rahul asked.

He also attacked the PM for not doing enough for the farmers. "I have personally appealed to the Prime Minister to waive farm loans. But his response was silence. Farmers are demanding facilities from banks but they're denied because of debt. Why can't Narendra Modi waive farm loans when he can waive loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore of 15-20 corporates," Rahul asked alleging the links of the PM with businessmen 'friends.

Congress President @RahulGandhi is greeted by enthusiastic crowds during his Yatra from Dholpur to Dausa in Rajasthan. #राहुलमय_राजस्थान pic.twitter.com/lcBmFPx9HI — Congress (@INCIndia) October 9, 2018

Naming several industrialists, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi, Rahul said that the PM helped them but not the farmers and youngsters.

Levelling allegations over the Rafale deal yet again, Rahul said: "PM Modi claimed he wants to be 'Chowkidar', but who does he really want to protect? UPA wanted to buy 126 fighter aircraft to strengthen national security, but Narendra Modi changed the deal to 36 aircraft. He hiked the price of the aircraft from Rs 526 crore per aircraft to Rs 1600 crore per aircraft. Anil Ambani who never manufactured a single aircraft in his life was given the deal. He accompanied Modi to France when the deal was finalised," he alleged.

"PM Modi stole the deal from HAL and gave it to Anil Ambani, who has a debt of Rs 45,000 crore. When I questioned him about the same in the Parliament he couldn't meet my eyes," Rahul added.



He also hit out at the Rajasthan government and claimed that the law and order situation in Rajasthan is abysmal. "Corruption is rampant. Lalit Modi gave CM Vasundhara Raje's son crores or rupees. Yet, PM Modi stands with them and claims he is fighting corruption. Today Lalit Modi is safe in London. Law and order situation in Rajasthan is abysmal. Modi gave the slogan 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', but in reality, a BJP MLA in UP is accused of raping a woman and is protected by the party," Rahul said.