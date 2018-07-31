हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Barmer

Woman constable arrested along with hardcore criminals in Rajasthan's Barmer

Ramlal is wanted in several cases, including murder, attempt to murder, loot, and carried a reward of Rs 3,000 on his head.

Representational image

BARMER: The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested a woman constable along with two wanted criminals after chasing them for a while in the outskirts of Barmer.

According to the Patrika.com, two most wanted criminals had managed to slip from the Pokaran Police Station area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district in a car. 

The Barmer Police, after receiving a tip-off about them, had laid a cordon with the help of their colleagues from Pokaran and Dangiyawas. However, the two wanted criminals managed to give police a slip and fled to Ramdevra. 

The Barmer police altered the local police and sought the help of the Jodhpur Police Range in nabbing the criminals. After chasing their car for nearly 8-km on the Undu-Kashmir road, the police party managed to nab Ramlal aka Vasu – a notorious criminal - and his close aide Ashok.

Both Ramlal and Ashok hail from Dangiyawas.

However, much to their surprise, the Barmer police also spotted a woman constable inside their car and arrested her on charges of helping the two criminals escape from the police custody.

Ramlal is wanted in several cases, including murder, attempt to murder, loot and carried a reward of Rs 3,000 on his head. He was absconding for nearly a year.

Barmer Police later handed over the trio to the Dangiyawas police for further action. 

