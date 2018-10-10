हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zika virus under control, says Rajasthan minister

Speaking with media, Rajasthan Health Minister said the situation is under control in the city.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Health minister Kalicharan Saraf on Wednesday visited the Zika-affected areas in Jaipur`s Shastri Nagar and reviewed initiatives being taken by the health officials in checking the spread of the virus.

Speaking with media, he said the situation is under control in the city. "There are sufficient medicines available with the department. The samples of those suffering from fever or showing symptoms of zika virus are being sent to SMS Hospital for further tests. The guidelines of Union Health Ministry are being followed," he said.

Saraf was accompanied by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Arun Chaturvedi. The two visited Kanwatiya hospital and spoke to medical officials to get the report on the disease. The officials were directed to take all necessary measures to check the spread of virus.

RajasthanZika virusKalicharan Saraf

