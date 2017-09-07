close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

62% of new launches in H1 2017 in affordable segment: Report

As many as 62 percent of the new launches during January-June 2017 period were in the affordable housing segment, a recent survey revealed.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 16:33
62% of new launches in H1 2017 in affordable segment: Report

Mumbai: As many as 62 percent of the new launches during January-June 2017 period were in the affordable housing segment, a recent survey revealed.

According to a report by Anarock Property Consultants, the affordable price segment dominated the residential units supply in H1 2017.

"The recent new launches trend shows that demand for affordable housing with ticket sizes in the range from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 40 lakh is continuously growing," the report said.

During the first half of the year, the top seven cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Kolkata, recorded more than 60 per cent of total residential units supply in the affordable segment.

"The majority of projects in the affordable housing segment were launched in the peripheral boundaries of the top cities, largely due to non-availability of contiguous land parcels for large-scale mass housing developments and skyrocketing property prices in the central locations of our cities," it said.

The report said that in the H1 2017, the share of the affordable housing segment in new launch supply increased by 16 per cent over the July-December period of 2016.

On the other hand, the mid and luxury segments witnessed a decrease of four per cent and nine per cent, respectively, in the same duration, it said. 

TAGS

real estaterealty sectorAffordable housing segmentluxury segmentsANAROCK Property Consultants

From Zee News

Switch to clean vehicles or be bulldozed: Gadkari to automakers
Auto News

Switch to clean vehicles or be bulldozed: Gadkari to automa...

Tata Tigor XM variant coming soon
Automobiles

Tata Tigor XM variant coming soon

NCLAT gives no interim order on Bakshi&#039;s plea; fate of 169 McDonald&#039;s outlets still in limbo
Companies

NCLAT gives no interim order on Bakshi's plea; fate of...

TVS Motor unveils premium edition of TVS Victor at Rs 57,100
Automobiles

TVS Motor unveils premium edition of TVS Victor at Rs 57,10...

Automation to cost 7 lakh low skilled IT jobs by 2022: Report
Economy

Automation to cost 7 lakh low skilled IT jobs by 2022: Repo...

Nokia says could cut 597 jobs in France by end-2019
International Business

Nokia says could cut 597 jobs in France by end-2019

Airtel claims Rs 6,800 crore loss from low IUC cost in 5 years
Companies

Airtel claims Rs 6,800 crore loss from low IUC cost in 5 ye...

Vistara, Japan Airlines to explore &#039;commercial opportunities&#039;
Companies

Vistara, Japan Airlines to explore 'commercial opportu...

&#039;RBI to recoup forex reserves to combat global contagion&#039;
Economy

'RBI to recoup forex reserves to combat global contagi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video