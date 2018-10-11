हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court

Amrapali group CMD, 2 directors to remain in police custody for 15 days

Amrapali group CMD, 2 directors to remain in police custody for 15 days

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that Amrapali group CMD Anil Kumar Sharma and two directors  Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar will remain in police custory for 15 days.

The directors of the embattled real estate company were taken into police custody on October 9 and the firm was castigated for playing "hide and seek" with the court by not complying with its orders to hand over all documents to forensic auditors.

The three directors shall spend nights in a hotel in Noida for the next 15 days, instead of police lock up. Noida SSP has been directed by the SC to take the three directors to the hotel after 6 pm where their cellphones will be seized.

The court permitted that they can stay in Park Ascent hotel situated at Noida's Sector 62 with a rider that they will have to keep themselves available for questioning by the auditors from 24 hours. During their stay at the hotel, they will remain under strict police surveillance.

Amrapali's nine properties in Noida, Greater Noida, Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar have been sealed in compliance with the court's order. Documents related to the group's 46 firms are stored there and hence the court ordered for round-the-clock police security at these places.

The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.

 

