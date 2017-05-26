Bajaj Finserv reduces home loan interest rate to 8.50% in special offer

Pune: Bajaj Finserv, India`s most diversified financial company, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, is offering home loans at just 8.50% for a limited period.

The special offer is valid till May 29, 2017.The slump in real estate prices post demonetization and the introduction of Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) has helped create a positive environment for buyers.

And diligent buyers are already making the most of this opportunity.

If you are looking to buy a house or have recently bought one, here`s an offer for you: Bajaj Finserv will now offer Home Loan at an interest rate to 8.50% till May 29.

This offer is also valid for customers who are looking to refinance their Home Loan to Bajaj Finserv.Bajaj Finserv Home Loans offer a variety of benefits such as instant approval, 3 EMI Holiday, speedy disbursal and much more.

Benefits of Bajaj Finserv Home LoanApplying for a Bajaj Finserv Home Loan is an easy and convenient online process, wherein the customer can check their eligibility online, calculate their EMIs and apply online.

If the customers meet the eligibility criteria, the loan is approved within 5 minutes and a representative gets in touch with the customer immediately.

Bajaj Finserv also offers 3 EMI Holiday feature that allows the customer to start repaying the loan 3 months post the disbursal. In this period customers can divert the funds towards setting up your home and plan their finances better.