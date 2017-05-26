close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bajaj Finserv reduces home loan interest rate to 8.50% in special offer

Bajaj Finserv, India`s most diversified financial company, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, is offering home loans at just 8.50% for a limited period.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 17:57

Pune: Bajaj Finserv, India`s most diversified financial company, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, is offering home loans at just 8.50% for a limited period.

The special offer is valid till May 29, 2017.The slump in real estate prices post demonetization and the introduction of Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) has helped create a positive environment for buyers.

And diligent buyers are already making the most of this opportunity.

If you are looking to buy a house or have recently bought one, here`s an offer for you: Bajaj Finserv will now offer Home Loan at an interest rate to 8.50% till May 29.

This offer is also valid for customers who are looking to refinance their Home Loan to Bajaj Finserv.Bajaj Finserv Home Loans offer a variety of benefits such as instant approval, 3 EMI Holiday, speedy disbursal and much more.

Benefits of Bajaj Finserv Home LoanApplying for a Bajaj Finserv Home Loan is an easy and convenient online process, wherein the customer can check their eligibility online, calculate their EMIs and apply online.

If the customers meet the eligibility criteria, the loan is approved within 5 minutes and a representative gets in touch with the customer immediately.

Bajaj Finserv also offers 3 EMI Holiday feature that allows the customer to start repaying the loan 3 months post the disbursal. In this period customers can divert the funds towards setting up your home and plan their finances better.

 

TAGS

Bajaj FinservBajaj FinanceRERABajaj home loanshome loan rateBenefits of Bajaj FinservBajaj Finserv Home LoanReal estate prices

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit drops 31% to Rs 588 crore
Companies

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit drops 31% to Rs 588 crore

India not yet ready for electric cars: Honda Cars India CEO
Automobiles

India not yet ready for electric cars: Honda Cars India CEO

Audi cuts model prices by up to Rs 10 lakh for limited offer
Automobiles

Audi cuts model prices by up to Rs 10 lakh for limited offe...

ITC stock up 3%, m-cap surges Rs 10,872 crore post Q4
Markets

ITC stock up 3%, m-cap surges Rs 10,872 crore post Q4

China says considering tighter controls on yuan currency
International Business

China says considering tighter controls on yuan currency

ONGC Q4 net profit falls 6% at Rs 4,340 crore
Companies

ONGC Q4 net profit falls 6% at Rs 4,340 crore

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video