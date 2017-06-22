Centre approves 1.27 lakh more houses for urban poor

New Delhi: The Centre has approved the construction of 1.27 lakh more houses for urban poor under its affordable housing scheme with an investment of over Rs 6,500 crore.

With the latest approval, the total number of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) has reached 20.95 lakh since the launch of the scheme two years ago, the Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Ministry said in a release today.

The central assistance for the new approvals will be Rs 1,915 crore.

In the latest round, Uttar Pradesh has got the highest approval for the construction of 70,784 houses with an investment of Rs 3,528 crore.

The central assistance will be Rs 1,062 crore for the construction of these houses with each beneficiary getting Rs 1.50 lakh.

The total number of houses sanctioned for Uttar Pradesh now stands at 1.12 lakh.

Karnataka has been sanctioned 56,281 houses with an investment of Rs 2,950 crore and a central assistance of Rs 844 crore.

For the first time, 609 houses have been sanctioned for Port Blair, the capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with an investment of Rs 54 crore.