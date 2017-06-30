DDA launches new housing scheme with 12,000 flats!

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority's much-awaited new housing scheme with 12,000 flats on offer was rolled out on Friday.

The scheme was launched by Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu at Vikas Sadan, the housing authority's headquarters.

Out of the total number of flats, most of them in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola, 10,000 unoccupied flats are from the 2014 housing scheme, while 2,000 flats had been lying vacant.

The urban body has tied up with 10 banks for the sale of application forms and scheme-related transactions.

The banks are Axis Bank, Yes Bank, IDBI, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and Canara Bank.

The housing authority had set mid-June as the target date for the launch of the scheme, which was earlier slated to be announced by February.

But ancillary infrastructure work, such as construction of connecting roads and installation of street lights, had stretched the deadline.

The scheme has also been linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Seeking to deter "unserious buyers" and check market speculation, the DDA this time has proposed multi-tiered penal measures.

If the flat is surrendered within 90 days of the issue of the demand letter, 50 per cent of the fee would be cut.For the LIG (Lower Income Group) category, the registration fee will be Rs 1 lakh while for Middle Income Group and High Income Group flats, Rs 2 lakh will be charged.

Under the rules, a husband and a wife can apply for the scheme but if both get an allotment, one of them will have to give it up.

Sources said most of the flats were one-bedroom LIG flats from the last housing scheme.

Application forms will be available both online and offline, he said.

The DDA this time has planned to put the scheme online --for forms for application, refund and so on - to reduce long queues of flat buyers at its headquarters.

The 2014 scheme offered 25,040 flats across categories, with prices ranging between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 1.2 crore. The online response was so massive that the DDA's official website crashed soon after the launch.

The one-bedroom flats were offered in Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Siraspur areas.

