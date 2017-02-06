Delhi govt clears 6,178 Economically Weaker Section flats

New Delhi: Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Monday approved a proposal to construct 6,178 flats for economically weaker section (EWS) in Lajpat Nagar, Bhalaswa, Dev Nagar, Mangolpuri and Ambedkar Nagar.

The EWS flats, a pilot project of the Delhi government for in-situ up-gradation of slums on DUSIB land in Phase-II, will be constructed at cost of Rs 866 crore.

The decision was taken at DUSIB's 18th Board meeting at the Secretariat, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As per the JJ (Jhuggi-Jhopadi) Cluster policy, government provides 'jahan jhuggi wahan makan' (in-situ).

A senior government official said that following the Lt Governor's direction, DUSIB also approved another proposal according to which land owning agencies would be charged at government rates instead of circle rates for cost of land.

"It was also decided that in case the JJ Basti is on the land belonging to central government-run agencies like railways, DDA, L&DO, NDMC, the respective agency may either carryout the relocation and rehabilitation themselves as per the policy of Delhi government or may entrust the job to DUSIB," the official also said.

The Board also approved four new shelters for urban homeless under National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) at Dwarka, Geeta Colony, Rohini and Nangloi which will accommodate 72 families and 1,200 homeless people.

DUSIB is also providing 5,000 bunker beds, 10,000 mattresses along with bedsheet, blanket, pillow & pillow cover, LED bulbs, TV, water cooler, geysers etc at a cost of Rs 5 crore to improve the quality of life in shelters for homeless, official added.