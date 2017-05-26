DLF posts Rs 136 crore Q4 profit
India's largest realty firm DLF Ltd on Friday reported Rs 135.63 crore consolidated net profit for the March quarter of last fiscal.
It had in contrast posted a net loss of Rs 180.54 crore in the same period of the 2015-16 fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
DLF's total income fell to Rs 2,511.37 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 2,732.76 crore in the year-ago period.
For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, DLF's net profit doubled to 694.17 crore from Rs 331.95 crore in the previous year.
Total income, however, fell to Rs 8,940.51 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 10,597.04 crore in the previous year.
The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.