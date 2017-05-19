close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gaursons to invest Rs 150 crore on luxury realty project in Noida

Realty firm Gaursons India will invest Rs 150 crore to develop a luxury residential project in Noida, and also plans to enter affordable housing segment in a big way to tap rising demand for low-cost homes.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 16:54

New Delhi: Realty firm Gaursons India will invest Rs 150 crore to develop a luxury residential project in Noida, and also plans to enter affordable housing segment in a big way to tap rising demand for low-cost homes.

Noida-based Gaursons is more into development of mid- income and low-cost housing. It will develop two towers having only 52 luxury homes with starting price of Rs 2.29 crore.

"We have launched these 2 towers keeping in mind the dearth in supply of luxury homes in Noida. The project is fully compliant with RERA (real estate regulation Act) and all approvals are in place for the two towers" Gaurosn India MD Manoj Gaur said in a statement.

Gaur, who is also president of realtors' body CREDAI-NCR, said the project cost for these two towers will be Rs 150 crore and investment would be met through internal accruals.

These towers are part of 10-acre housing project 'Gaur Sportswood' comprising 800 units.

Gaur said the company is focusing on delivery of existing projects and it gave possession of 14,000 units last fiscal.

The company is currently developing over 12,000 units, of which over 5,000 units will be offered for possession in this financial year.

Gaursons plans to enter the affordable housing segment and would soon launch 10,000 low-cost homes soon.

Besides Noida, the company has projects in Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway and Ghaziabad.

 

TAGS

Gaursons IndiaGaursons luxury residential projectGaursons NoidaGaursons affordable housinglow-cost homes

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Sensex rises on GST push; makes 2nd weekly gain
Markets

Sensex rises on GST push; makes 2nd weekly gain

Telecom sector disappointed with 18% GST rates
Companies

Telecom sector disappointed with 18% GST rates

Zomato to reach out to 6.6 million users for security update
Companies

Zomato to reach out to 6.6 million users for security updat...

Mandatory Aadhaar: SC to hear all petitions on June 27
Economy

Mandatory Aadhaar: SC to hear all petitions on June 27

Gold price tops Rs 29,000-mark on risk-off sentiment
Bullion

Gold price tops Rs 29,000-mark on risk-off sentiment

GST rates on services finalised: Education, healthcare to be exempted; telecom, financial services to attract 18% tax
Economy

GST rates on services finalised: Education, healthcare to b...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video