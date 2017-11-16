Government planning to digitally map your residential, professional address

New Delhi: Even as the debate on privacy concerns over Aadhaar based identification of individuals continues, the government is mooting plans to digitally map residential and professional address, as per news reports.

A report in the Times of India said that the Department of Posts (DoP) is carrying out a pilot project for three postal codes in Delhi and NCR.

DoP has “ordered a pilot project that will accord a six-character alphanumeric digital address+ for every property for three postal pin code locations,” TOI said.

“The idea is to provide e-locations (like on Google Maps) for the addresses therein and then provide possibilities to link them to other information, such as property title and ownership, property tax records, information on utilities like electricity, water and gas,” the report said.

Private mapping company MapmyIndia has been entrusted with the task of carrying out the project for the DoP.

Allaying fears of information leakage, TOI quoting the postal department said that the private company would not be allowed to use the information for any commercial purpose.