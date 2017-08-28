close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt lends an ear to builders' demand for realty growth

The government on Monday assured real estate developers that it will look into their legitimate demand for growth as the sector plays an important role in employment generation.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 20:49

New Delhi: The government on Monday assured real estate developers that it will look into their legitimate demand for growth as the sector plays an important role in employment generation.

Addressing a national convention of NAREDCO here, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the real estate sector contributes a lot to the country's GDP and provides huge employment opportunities.

The industry's contribution to GDP will further rise, he asserted.

He called on private players to play an important role in boosting housing supply and meet the target of Housing for All by 2022.

The government has enacted the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act last year and the law came into effect from May this year to protect buyers' interest, Tomar said.

Real estate developers have played an important part in implementation of this law in states.

The minister assured developers that all legitimate grievances relating to policy formulations will be addressed to the best of their satisfaction and in an equitable and fair manner, according to NAREDCO's statement.

"We are open to any suggestions for the growth of real estate sector," Tomar said. 

TAGS

realty growthreal estate developersNAREDCOHousing for AllIndia's real estate sector

From Zee News

Markets

Govt study favours harmonised surveillance for algo trading

International Business

Corruption biggest worry, can't trust robots: Millenni...

Schemes like Jan Dhan gave wings to millions of aspirations: PM Modi
Economy

Schemes like Jan Dhan gave wings to millions of aspirations...

Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru among top 6 cities in global rental index
Real Estate

Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru among top 6 cities in global renta...

Huge gap between action, perception on ease of doing business: NITI Aayog
Economy

Huge gap between action, perception on ease of doing busine...

Promoters intend to participate in share buyback: Infosys
Companies

Promoters intend to participate in share buyback: Infosys

Govt sanctions over 2.17 lakh houses for urban poor
Real Estate

Govt sanctions over 2.17 lakh houses for urban poor

Excess hand baggage fee: Passengers association plans to move CCI
Companies

Excess hand baggage fee: Passengers association plans to mo...

Care Ratings sees Q1 GDP growth at 6.5%
Economy

Care Ratings sees Q1 GDP growth at 6.5%

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video