close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gulshan Homz to invest Rs 400 crore on two projects in Delhi-NCR

Realty firm Gulshan Homz on Monday said it will invest Rs 400 crore over next three years to develop two housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 15:58
Gulshan Homz to invest Rs 400 crore on two projects in Delhi-NCR
Representative image

New Delhi: Realty firm Gulshan Homz on Monday said it will invest Rs 400 crore over next three years to develop two housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

The company will build nearly 1,900 housing units in the two projects.

Noida-based Gulshan Homz has launched 768 units in a 5.3 acre housing project 'Gulshan Botnia' on Noida Expressway for about Rs 48 lakh per unit.

In another project named 'Gulshan Bellina' in Greater Noida, also known as Noida Extension, the company is constructing 1,124 housing units on seven acre land.

Gulshan Homz Director Deepak Kapoor said the company will invest Rs 400 crore on construction of these two projects.

"All investments of the current phase would be met through internal accruals, customer advances and financial institutions," said Kapoor, who is also President, CREDAI  Western UP.

He expects market to revive post implementation of the GST and real estate regulatory Act (RERA).

"Both the projects are RERA compliant and all necessary approvals are well in place," Kapoor said, adding that the company targets to deliver the two projects by 2020 as per commitment to customers.

Gulshan Homz has so far delivered 4,500 units in the Delhi-NCR property market covering 4.3 million sq ft. It is developing about 1,900 units comprising 3.9 million sq ft. 

TAGS

Gulshan Homzreal estaterealty firmCREDAIRERAGST

From Zee News

Indian CEOs optimistic about economic growth outlook
Economy

Indian CEOs optimistic about economic growth outlook

RIL crosses Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark for first time
Markets

RIL crosses Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark for first time

Tata Motors showcases first Bio-Methane Bus at &#039;Urja Utsav&#039;
Automobiles

Tata Motors showcases first Bio-Methane Bus at 'Urja U...

Analysing impact of GST, input credit in telecom sector: Mnaoj Sinha
Economy

Analysing impact of GST, input credit in telecom sector: Mn...

Gold price fails to hold Rs 29K-mark, settles at Rs 28,950 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price fails to hold Rs 29K-mark, settles at Rs 28,950...

Parsvnath builders asked to compensate homebuyer for delay
Real Estate

Parsvnath builders asked to compensate homebuyer for delay

Paytm Mall revamps seller onboarding process; delists over 85,000 sellers
Companies

Paytm Mall revamps seller onboarding process; delists over...

Mahindra&#039;s two new models coming by next fiscal-end
Automobiles

Mahindra's two new models coming by next fiscal-end

China&#039;s economy grew 6.9% in second quarter but risks remain
International Business

China's economy grew 6.9% in second quarter but risks...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video