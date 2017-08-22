close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hilton expands in India with DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi

Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton on Tuesday announced the signing of a management agreement with Trillion Real Estate and Properties for a new property in Maharashtra.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 19:35
Hilton expands in India with DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi

Mumbai: Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton on Tuesday announced the signing of a management agreement with Trillion Real Estate and Properties for a new property in Maharashtra.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019, the global hospitality company said in a release issued here.

The latest addition will increase Hilton's pipeline of hotels in India to 19 properties.

"With five DoubleTree by Hilton properties currently operating in India, DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi will mark the brand's sixth property in the pipeline in this burgeoning market," DoubleTree by Hilton senior vice president and global head Dianna Vaughan said.

When open, the 125-room DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi will be one of the first global hospitality brands in the area.

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,000 properties with over 8,25,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories.

TAGS

HiltonDoubleTreeTrillion Real EstateHilton MaharashtraHilton Shirdi

From Zee News

Delhi airport to expand capacity; new runway by 2021
Companies

Delhi airport to expand capacity; new runway by 2021

Now, Infosys slips out of top 10 BSE m-cap list
Companies

Now, Infosys slips out of top 10 BSE m-cap list

7 days of mad deals on AirAsia; get tickets at just Rs 999
Companies

7 days of mad deals on AirAsia; get tickets at just Rs 999

INX media case: HC declines relief to Karti Chidambaram, nod to move Delhi court
Companies

INX media case: HC declines relief to Karti Chidambaram, no...

Alibaba&#039;s UC Browser under govt scanner over data leaks
Companies

Alibaba's UC Browser under govt scanner over data leak...

Infosys crisis: Co-chair Ravi Venkatesan meets FM Jaitley
Companies

Infosys crisis: Co-chair Ravi Venkatesan meets FM Jaitley

Companies

Cairn adds another $249 million to compensation claim from...

Infosys should have raised buyback size to boost confidence: Bala
Companies

Infosys should have raised buyback size to boost confidence...

Companies

Emaar ropes Snapdeal's Jason Kothari as independent di...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video