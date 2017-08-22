Hilton expands in India with DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi

Mumbai: Hilton and DoubleTree by Hilton on Tuesday announced the signing of a management agreement with Trillion Real Estate and Properties for a new property in Maharashtra.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019, the global hospitality company said in a release issued here.

The latest addition will increase Hilton's pipeline of hotels in India to 19 properties.

"With five DoubleTree by Hilton properties currently operating in India, DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi will mark the brand's sixth property in the pipeline in this burgeoning market," DoubleTree by Hilton senior vice president and global head Dianna Vaughan said.

When open, the 125-room DoubleTree by Hilton Shirdi will be one of the first global hospitality brands in the area.

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,000 properties with over 8,25,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories.