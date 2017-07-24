close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Home buyer can't be expected to wait indefinitely, says NCDRC

The apex consumer commission has asked a real estate firm to refund over Rs 49 lakh to a home buyer for delay in handing over possession of a property saying a buyer cannot be expected to wait indefinitely.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 15:09
Home buyer can&#039;t be expected to wait indefinitely, says NCDRC

New Delhi: The apex consumer commission has asked a real estate firm to refund over Rs 49 lakh to a home buyer for delay in handing over possession of a property saying a buyer cannot be expected to wait indefinitely.

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has asked Unitech Ltd to refund Rs 49,96,220 along with a cost of Rs 10,000 to south Delhi resident Sarwan Kumar after noting that the firm is not in a position to offer the possession.

The commission also held the firm guilty of deficient service and unfair trade practice as even after receiving more than 100 per cent of the consideration amount, the firm failed to deliver possession.

"It cannot be disputed that the opposite party (firm) has failed to deliver possession of the apartment even eight years after the expiry of stipulated date.

"Thus, in our view, this is a case of the opposite party not being in a position to offer possession of the apartment as the allottee cannot be expected to wait for possession of the apartment for indefinite period," a bench headed by the commission's presiding member Ajit Bharihoke said.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar, he had booked an apartment on the 15th floor of a group housing development project Unitech Horizon at Alistonia Estate in Greater Noida for which he had paid Rs 49,96,220.

The complaint alleged that the firm failed to adhere to the timeline for delivery and could not give the possession even after eight years of the stipulated date.

While holding the firm guilty, the commission said, "In absence of any explanation for failure to comply with the stipulation of deliver of possession, we have no hesitation in concluding that the opposite party has committed deficiency in service as also has indulged in unfair trade practice."

The firm, however, failed to file the reply and the commission considered the allegations against it as correct.

TAGS

real estateProperty possessionNCDRCUnitech HorizonAlistonia Estate

From Zee News

NPCI&#039;s BHIM App crosses 16 million download mark
Technology

NPCI's BHIM App crosses 16 million download mark

Mercedes-Benz can drive in BS VI models to India by 2018
Automobiles

Mercedes-Benz can drive in BS VI models to India by 2018

Samsung takes aim at TSMC with plans to triple chip foundry market share
International Business

Samsung takes aim at TSMC with plans to triple chip foundry...

IMF keeps India&#039;s growth forecast at 7.2% for 2017-18
Economy

IMF keeps India's growth forecast at 7.2% for 2017-18

Markets

BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 11K crore govt bond...

Gold surges to Rs 29,310, silver down on low demand
Bullion

Gold surges to Rs 29,310, silver down on low demand

Coal India set to shut down high-risk mines
Companies

Coal India set to shut down high-risk mines

Govt to sell entire stake in HPCL to ONGC
Companies

Govt to sell entire stake in HPCL to ONGC

CCEA gives in-principle approval for selling 51% stake in HPCL to ONGC
Companies

CCEA gives in-principle approval for selling 51% stake in H...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video