close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Home Credit India launches mobile app, enables access to loan and repayment details instantly

In its efforts towards going digital and engaging with customers closely by providing access on-the-go, Home Credit India, one of India`s leading NBFC, has launched its mobile app.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 22:06

New Delhi: In its efforts towards going digital and engaging with customers closely by providing access on-the-go, Home Credit India, one of India`s leading NBFC, has launched its mobile app.The app provides customers with a one-stop view of loan details, repayment schedule and information on amount due and payment date of loans.

With an intuitive design and user-friendly interface based on latest mobile payments technology, the app makes loan repayment convenient and faster for customers. Through the app, customers also have the flexibility to either repay loan completely or in small instalments.Announcing the launch, Tomas Hrdlicka, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said, "The convergence and adoption of smartphones, mobile internet and digital payments offers a huge opportunity to expand access to financial services for unbanked population.

The mobile app is a major step in our journey of introducing seamless and innovative digital solutions to customers, especially who are new to credit.

As a responsible lending institution, we are committed to promoting financial inclusion by leveraging technology and contributing to the growth of digital payments architecture in India."The app is available on Google Playstore and is compatible with all Android phones. With over 44,000 downloads already and nearly Rs. 17 million worth of point-of-sale and cash loans repaid till date, the app is gaining traction among existing Home Credit India customers.The market leader in the small ticket size loan category (according to CRIF), Home Credit`s offerings primarily consist of providing in-store financing (direct non-cash loans in retail outlets) to qualified customers looking to purchase consumer durable goods such as mobile phones, home appliances, laptop/tablets, electronic goods and two-wheelers. 

TAGS

Home Credit IndiaNBFCmobile appinnovative digital solutions

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

Over 51% jump in govt's revenue expenditure in April:...
Markets

Over 51% jump in govt's revenue expenditure in April:...

Delhi, Mumbai top list for shared rides on Uber, Ola
Companies

Delhi, Mumbai top list for shared rides on Uber, Ola

PCA doesn&#039;t constraint bank&#039;s normal operations: RBI
Economy

PCA doesn't constraint bank's normal operations:...

India's service sector regains momentum in May: PMI
Economy

India's service sector regains momentum in May: PMI

Sebi seeks clarification from bourses on Idea-Vodafone merg...
Markets

Sebi seeks clarification from bourses on Idea-Vodafone merg...

Government should have exited Air India 15 years back: Arun Jaitley
Companies

Government should have exited Air India 15 years back: Arun...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video