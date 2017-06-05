Home Credit India launches mobile app, enables access to loan and repayment details instantly

New Delhi: In its efforts towards going digital and engaging with customers closely by providing access on-the-go, Home Credit India, one of India`s leading NBFC, has launched its mobile app.The app provides customers with a one-stop view of loan details, repayment schedule and information on amount due and payment date of loans.

With an intuitive design and user-friendly interface based on latest mobile payments technology, the app makes loan repayment convenient and faster for customers. Through the app, customers also have the flexibility to either repay loan completely or in small instalments.Announcing the launch, Tomas Hrdlicka, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said, "The convergence and adoption of smartphones, mobile internet and digital payments offers a huge opportunity to expand access to financial services for unbanked population.

The mobile app is a major step in our journey of introducing seamless and innovative digital solutions to customers, especially who are new to credit.

As a responsible lending institution, we are committed to promoting financial inclusion by leveraging technology and contributing to the growth of digital payments architecture in India."The app is available on Google Playstore and is compatible with all Android phones. With over 44,000 downloads already and nearly Rs. 17 million worth of point-of-sale and cash loans repaid till date, the app is gaining traction among existing Home Credit India customers.The market leader in the small ticket size loan category (according to CRIF), Home Credit`s offerings primarily consist of providing in-store financing (direct non-cash loans in retail outlets) to qualified customers looking to purchase consumer durable goods such as mobile phones, home appliances, laptop/tablets, electronic goods and two-wheelers.