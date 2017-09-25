close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Housing market for elderly may jump 6-fold to $7.7 billion by 2030

India has 120 million seniors which is almost equal to entire population of some countries, Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) Founder and Chairman M H Dalal said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 19:55
Housing market for elderly may jump 6-fold to $7.7 billion by 2030

New Delhi: The market size of housing for senior living could jump six fold to USD 7.7 billion by 2030 on rising demand of homes for elderly, according to a survey report by industry chamber PHDCCI.

"In India, there are about 10,000 units across senior housing properties with a market size of USD 1.26 billion," PHDCCI said in its report 'Senior Housing: A Sunrise Sector in India' released on Monday.

According to the survey, developers felt that the size of the sector is estimated to rise up to USD 7.7 billion by 2030 from USD 1.26 billion in 2016 helped by conducive framework.

Senior housing has been defined as a mix of real estate, hospitality and care with high-quality housing and nursing care facilities for senior citizens.

India has 120 million seniors which is almost equal to entire population of some countries, Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) Founder and Chairman M H Dalal said.

The share of elderly population in India's total population has increased from 5.6 per cent in 1961 to 8.6 per cent in 2011 and is estimated to reach to 10.7 per cent in 2021, 12.4 per cent in 2026 and 23.6 per cent in 2050, PHDCCI said in a statement.

To boost supply, real estate developers which are into senior housing sought support from the government in areas like land availability, tax incentives, easy availability of finance, skill development and subsidies.

DLF CEO Rajeev Talwar said it is necessary to recognise that senior citizens are a valuable resource for the country.

He stressed on creating an environment that provides them with equal opportunities, protects their rights and enable their full participation in society.

Ajay Dua, former commerce secretary, emphasised on affordability of senior housing and said the government should promote senior housing sector to meet demand.

Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing, said there is a need to better understand the senior living in India and it should be taken seriously.

The government should lay more emphasis on senior housing in terms of land availability throughout the country and make senior housing attractive for developers by giving some kind of benefits on GST or RERA, Gupta said.

TAGS

Elderly HousingIndia housing marketSenior housingPHDCCISenior living in India

From Zee News

Patanjali CEO Balkrishna ranked 8th richest with Rs 70,000 crore wealth
Companies

Patanjali CEO Balkrishna ranked 8th richest with Rs 70,000...

Rupee crashes to 6-month low of 65.10 vs USD
Markets

Rupee crashes to 6-month low of 65.10 vs USD

Government in process of changing economic environment: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Government in process of changing economic environment: Aru...

SBI lowers minimum balance requirement in savings account to Rs 3,000
Personal Finance

SBI lowers minimum balance requirement in savings account t...

Bibek Debroy to head PM Modi&#039;s Economic Advisory Council
Economy

Bibek Debroy to head PM Modi's Economic Advisory Coun...

Arun Jaitley says planning steps to address growth concerns
Economy

Arun Jaitley says planning steps to address growth concerns

Sebi gives more time to brokers for data on clients&#039; funds
Markets

Sebi gives more time to brokers for data on clients' f...

Gold price extends losses, settles at Rs 30,700 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price extends losses, settles at Rs 30,700 per 10 gram...

IOC board clears Rs 27,000 crore refinery of its unit CPCL
Companies

IOC board clears Rs 27,000 crore refinery of its unit CPCL

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video