In a first, a township in Gujarat goes cashless

PTI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 23:41
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC) township in Bharuch has become country's first ever "cashless township", as over 10,000 residents have embraced various digital mode of payments instead of cash.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today inaugurated the "cashless" GNFC township and expressed confidence that other townships in the country will follow the suit, an official release said.

"GNFC township has become country's first cashless township. I congratulate all the residents of this township for taking this revolutionary step, which will surely encourage around 180 other such townships in the country to follow the suit and turn cashless" Rupani was quoted as saying in the release.

He further said around 10,000 residents of this township have become a role model for the entire nation by embracing digital mode of payments instead of doing transactions using cash inside the township.

In the township, residents are making cashless payments at shopping centres, schools, colleges, hospital, stadium, laundry and even at tea stalls, it added.

On the occasion, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bandaru Dattatreya congratulated the residents and urged others to embrace the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on digitalisation, said the release.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 23:41
