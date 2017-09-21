close
Essel Group 90 years
Investment in realty sector at $5 billion so far this year: KPMG

Institutional investors have put in USD 5 billion so far this year into the real estate sector, largely in commercial assets, according to KPMG.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 19:48
"USD 5 billion invested by institutional investors since the beginning of 2017 -- a record year in the making," the consultant said in a statement.

The investments are preferred in commercial assets such as office space and warehouses.

"USD 111 million is the average deal size in 2017, which is more than double the deal size witnessed in last few years. USD 3 billion invested by pension and sovereign wealth funds since the beginning of 2017," it added.

Private equity and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) have become the preferred capital source for under- construction projects.

"The year 2017 is on its course to witness highest annual investment in Indian realty in past decade, with about USD 5 billion worth of deals already closed so far," said Neeraj Bansal, Partner and Head, ASEAN Corridor, Building, Construction and Real Estate, KPMG in India. 

