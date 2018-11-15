हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal to move to 5-storey sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai after wedding

Spread over 50,000 sq ft, the bungalow will have have all modern amenities.

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal to move to 5-storey sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai after wedding

New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and Ajay Piramal's son Anand Piramal will shift to a sea-facing house in Mumbai after their wedding, media reports said.

As per reports, the Piramals bought the house from Hindustan Unilever and are planning to gift it to the would-be husband-wife in an all-new avatar.

The five-storey house, located at Worli, was sold for Rs 450 crore to the Piramals in 2012. Reports say that currently, thousands of workers are working there day and night to refurbish the house by December 1 deadline. Both the families want to perform a puja before the would-be husband and wife can shift there.

Spread over 50,000 sq ft, the bungalow will have all modern amenities. The sprawling bungalow will have a huge swimming pool, temple room, three-floor basement for parking, rooms for servants.

Isha Ambani's current residence Antilia in Mumbai is a  27-storey, 4,00,000-square-foot skyscraper. Mukesh Ambani’s skyscraper residence was named the most expensive billionaire home in the world, according to a Forbes list in 2014.

Antilia is named after a mythical island in the Atlantic.

The house has six stories of underground parking, three helicopter pads, and reportedly requires a staff of 600 to keep it running.

In September this year, Isha Ambani got engaged to  Anand Piramal in the grandest way possible. The couple exchanged rings at the beautiful backdrop of Lake Como in Italy. Both are set to tie the knot on December 12 in Mumbai.

