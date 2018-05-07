Know all about Isha Ambani's husband-to-be Anand Piramal's magnificent ancestral haveli in Rajasthan

New Delhi: India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha will wed Ajay Piramal's son Anand in December.

Anand, is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India`s most admired real estate companies. Prior to that he had founded Piramal Swasthaya, a rural healthcare initiative. He is also an executive director of the Piramal group, a global business conglomerate. Isha, on the other hand, is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

Anand holds a Bachelor`s Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School. He was previously the youngest President of the Indian Merchant Chamber - Youth Wing. Isha, meanwhile, is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. She holds a Bachelor`s Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from the Yale University and will be completing her Masters in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford by June.

Isha is the twin sister of Akash who was recently engaged to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. Their wedding too is planned for December.

Anand and Isha have been friends for long and their families have shared a strong friendship for over four decades.

Media reports said that after tying the nuptial knots in December the couple might visit Anand's ancestral Haveli in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

Reports said that the Piramal business empire started in 1920 when Ajay Piramal's grandfather and Anand's great grandfather Seth Piramal Chaturbhuj Makharia came to Jhunjhunu's Bagar town after the end of first world war.

The Piramal Haveli is currently operated by Neemrana Group. The website says that the Haveli was built in “1928 with a large open garden and two pillared courtyards painted with colourful kitsch frescoes of flying angels, airplanes, and gods in motor cars”.

Seth Piramal had built the gate of the village to welcome the Maharaja of Jaipur on elephant back.

The Neemrana website says that Seth Piramal Chaturbhuj Makharia's family originated from Makhar village and had migrated to Baggar. The family's textile business was founded in 1934.