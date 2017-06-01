close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Know the Impact of GST on real estate sector

The real estate sector is facing a multi-year slowdown due to poor demand because of high prices.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 13:48
Know the Impact of GST on real estate sector

New Delhi: The real estate industry is still in wait and watch mode on the possible impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the sector.

The real estate sector is facing a multi-year slowdown due to poor demand because of high prices. The sluggish demand has resulted in liquidity crunch to developers and huge delays in delivery of projects.

In the back drop of this scenario what will be the Impact of GST on real estate sector? Watch this special segment and get to know more here.

TAGS

Real estate sectorReal estate impactReal estate industryGSTGST impactGST impact on Real estate sector

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Will your mobile bill shoot up or go down after implementation of GST – Know
Personal Finance

Will your mobile bill shoot up or go down after implementat...

Several factors responsible for decline in GDP growth: FM Jaitley
Economy

Several factors responsible for decline in GDP growth: FM J...

Pfizer shares soar over 7% on AstraZeneca deal
Markets

Pfizer shares soar over 7% on AstraZeneca deal

Reform measures to broaden tax base, cut debt: Moody's
Economy

Reform measures to broaden tax base, cut debt: Moody's

3 years of Modi government: FM Jaitley says credibility of economy has been restored
Economy

3 years of Modi government: FM Jaitley says credibility of...

Sanjiv Singh takes over as IOC&#039;s Chairman
Companies

Sanjiv Singh takes over as IOC's Chairman

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video