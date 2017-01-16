close
LIC Housing Finance Q3 net profit up 19% at Rs 499 crore

By Zee Media Bureau | PTI | Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 18:57
New Delhi: During the third quarter of the running fiscal, LIC Housing Finance reported an increase of 19.2 percent in its net profit at Rs 499.26 crore.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 418.90 crore in the October-December period of last financial year.

"Total income has increased to Rs 3,548.72 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 from Rs 3,156.70 crore in the same quarter a year ago," the company said in a BSE filing.

Earnings per share during the quarter under review grew to Rs 9.89 from Rs 8.30 in the year-ago period.

"The company has maintained 100 per cent asset cover on its secured listed non-convertible debentures as on December 31, 2016 based on negative lien," it said.

With PTI Inputs

First Published: Monday, January 16, 2017 - 18:57
