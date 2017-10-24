Lodha Group launches housing project in Mira Road, receives overwhelming response; price starts at Rs 56 lakh

After changing the face of Lower Parel with iconic projects like The World Towers (world's tallest residential tower), The Park and Trump Tower, Mumbai-based Lodha Group, the largest real estate developer in the country, is all set to venture into Mira Road with an exceptional new residential development that is going to redefine the way Mira Road lives.

There will be 1 and 2 BHK homes in this exclusive development which will be the finest residential development in Mira Road.

Overwhelming response to the pre-launch

This has been the most awaited pre-launch in the western . There have been more than 2500 walk-ins in the weeks’ time since the pre-launch while more than 300 families have already chosen this development as their future home. Already 70% of the open inventory has been sold.

Lodha’s Midas Touch

Established in 1980, Lodha Developers is India's largest real estate developer and amongst world's select multinational real estate brands with presence in India and the United Kingdom. Lodha Group has about 30 real estate projects in London, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Hyderabad covering over 40 million sq ft area. It has a land bank of 350 million sq ft for future development.

Lodha's aesthetic appeal and Midas touch can be seen in its other projects, situated in Palava and Upper Thane etc. that have transformed micro-markets.

The group has brought some of the top global names including Armani/Casa, Trump, Philippe Starck, Jade Jagger, Kelly Hoppen, Greg Norman and Pei Cobb Freed to India.

The Group is currently has 28 ongoing projects across London, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad and expanding in Bangalore. The group has the largest land bank of over 6,200 acres with an estimated saleable area of 553 million sq ft.

The realty group, which has in the past, turned around many micro-markets, sees huge potential in the upcoming landscape in Mira Road.

The group has acquired other notable land parcels in Mumbai such as the 88-acre land parcel in the Thane region; the 17 acres Mumbai Textile Mills parcel for Rs 2,727 crore from DLF, and the famous Washington House property on Altamount Road from the American government.

About the project and location

Planned with thoughtfully designed apartments offering more space inside rooms, contemporary lifestyle amenities, and beautifully carved out landscapes, the upcoming project promises a dream home to every buyer.

Lodha will be the first renowned developer coming to Mira Road, which is increasingly becoming a desirable residential destination over the years. Lodha's vision of 'Building a Better Life' extends across markets with several landmark developments to its credit. Continuing with the same philosophy, Lodha, with the upcoming residential hub in the area is all set to transform Mira Road.

Due to excellent connectivity with other parts of Mumbai, people of different parts of the state prefer to invest in properties of this location. Several upcoming developments like Dahisar-Mira Road metro (extension of metro 7), Coastal Road (that will connect Kandivali to Nariman Point) etc. are bound to improve connectivity in the days to come.

This location is also situated at the close proximity of Western express Highway. Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport is making movement easy with its bus transport services. All prime proficiencies are found within the premises and most crucial utilities like schools, colleges, malls, restaurants, markets, etc.

All basic utilities are just walkable distance from residential projects in Mira Road like ATMs, banks, petrol pumps, play schools, hospitals, restaurants, colleges, schools, train stations and bus stations in a close proximity.

Combined with superior quality and unmatched design, the upcoming project at Mira Road will be the most superior product in the micro-market segment.

The entire project, spread over 3.5 acres, gives homebuyers the choice of 1 and 2 BHK spacious flats with price starting at Rs 56 lakhs.

It is located opposite GCC club – a popular landmark in the area. It is situated close to areas like Dahisar, Borivali, Bhyander and Ghodbunder Road.

Smartly designed development

The masterfully crafted homes will come with L-shaped living rooms for better accommodation of dining areas. The apartments will have plush features like air conditioned rooms, marbital flooring etc.

Buyers of the project will get spacious and better utilised layouts with minimum wastage. The project has been conceptualized on the basis of extensive consumer research.

The project will also address several relevant consumer issues such as bathroom-facing kitchen, wastage of area due to flower beds etc. by offering aesthetic and premium design to the buyers.

Each tower will come up with a T-shaped design that also offers better views, natural ventilation, ample daylight and at the same time ensure utmost privacy.

