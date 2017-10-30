Mumbai gets another Rs 100 crore family

New Delhi: Mumbai-based businessman Kumarpal Jain has joined the rarest of rare group of families in Mumbai who own residences worth Rs 100 crore and above.

Jain had already purchased a luxury high-rise flat for Rs 49 crore in September earlier in September. This new buy is Jain's second purchase in two months.

Jain's flats admeasuring 465.44 sq mtr each are on the 35th and the 34th floor of the building that is extremely close to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia on Altamount Road.

For his second flat, Jain paid Rs 48.72 crore and paid Rs 2.43 crore towards stamp duty and registration costs.

With this new addition, Jain now owns two flats together costing over Rs 100 crore

In June this year, a Sindhi business family, identified as the Krishnanis, bought eight flats worth Rs 234 crore and even paid Rs 10 crore as stamp duty.