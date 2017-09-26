NAREDCO elects Niranjan Hiranandani as new president

New Delhi: Niranjan Hiranandani has been elected as the new president of realtors' body NAREDCO.

DLF's CEO Rajeev Talwar will continue as the chairman of NAREDCO, while Parveen Jain, who was president before Niranjan Hiranandani, will become vice-chairman.

Niranjan Hiranandani is the founder-chairman of Mumbai- based Hiranandani Group and CMD, Hiranandani Communities.

NAREDCO said in a statement that Niranjan Hiranandani has been elected as national president at the governing council meeting of the association held recently.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), a leading industry body of real estate sector, is under the aegis of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

"NAREDCO will work to help redefine the parameters of Indian Real Estate, given the transformation and reformatory steps taken by the government," Hiranandani said, adding that the association would provide all support and align with the mission Housing For All by 2022.

The association would focus on rationalising processes so that permissions and clearances for projects are received within set timelines, besides improving business viability and building capabilities for delivery of projects on time, he added.