Noida Authority uploads names of defaulters; Unitech, Amrapali among top three defaulters

Noida: The Noida Authority has uploaded names of 72 realty firms which owe it Rs 9,993 crore to it.

The Authority has uploaded the names of these defaulters on its website www.noidaauthorityonline.com.

As per a report in the Times of India these companies “together owe the a whopping Rs 9,993 crore as on March 31, 2017 against land allotted to them in various housing projects in the city.”

“Among the top three defaulters are Unitech (Rs 4,800 crore), Amrapali (Rs 1076.81 crore) and Aims Max Gardenia Developers Pvt Ltd (Rs 1055.63 crore),” TOI added.

But, Amrapali group has not applied for any land surrender to ease out of lease debts held against it, TOI said.