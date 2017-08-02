close
Oberoi New Delhi likely to reopen in January 2018

The property is shut since April 1, 2016 for major renovation and was proposed to be ready for commercial operations by April 1, 2018.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 17:34
@OberoiNewDelhi

New Delhi: A major landmark of the Capital, the Oberoi Hotel, which closed for renovation last year is likely to reopen two months ahead of schedule in January 2018, according to EIH Ltd, the flagship firm of the Oberoi Group.

"The Oberoi, New Delhi was originally scheduled to open in early April, 2018 after complete renovation. The progress on site has been very satisfactory and the new hotel is likely to open in January, 2018," EIH Executive Chairman P R S Oberoi said in his address to shareholders on Wednesday. 

The hospitality chain has so far spent Rs 300 crore on its renovation and the total expected cost would be around Rs 500 crore, according to a company official.

The property was first opened in 1965 and was the first hotel to be built by founder of the Oberoi Group, Rai Bahadur M S Oberoi.

The renovation has been designed by interior designer Adam Tihany who has drawn inspiration from Edwin Lutyens in designing the property, the company said.

The hotel will have 218 guest rooms, including 32 suites, it added. 

