close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Office space leasing down 2% in top 7 cities during Jan-June

"The gross office take-up amounted to 9.6 million sq ft in Q2 2017 representing a nominal 2 percent increase quarter- on-quarter from 9.3 million sq ft," Colliers India said in a statement.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 17:53
Office space leasing down 2% in top 7 cities during Jan-June

New Delhi: Office space leasing fell 2 percent in January-June 2017 to 18.9 million sq ft in seven top cities but demand is expected to remain steady in the second half, according to property consultant Colliers.

"The gross office take-up amounted to 9.6 million sq ft in Q2 2017 representing a nominal 2 percent increase quarter- on-quarter from 9.3 million sq ft," Colliers India said in a statement.

Total office absorption in H1 2017 stands at 18.9 million sq ft, marginally down by 2 percent from the corresponding period of last year, it added.

Colliers tracks seven office markets -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

"Despite recent layoffs' alert by technology companies due to automation and changing technology, we expect the commercial market to remain resilient backed by sustained expansion plans of the major occupiers," said Surabhi Arora, Senior Associate Director, Research, Colliers India.

On GST implementation, she said it would result in marginal increase in occupancy costs but there would be no adverse impact on demand.

"The influence of recent adoption of the goods and services tax (GST) and increasing interests of investors in warehousing sector should be noticeable events to watch out for in H2 2017," Arora said. 

TAGS

Property consultant ColliersAutomation and changing technologyGSTGST implementationColliers India

From Zee News

Sebi revamps grievance redressal norms at commodity bourses
Markets

Sebi revamps grievance redressal norms at commodity bourses

State Bank to put more retail products on digital space
Personal Finance

State Bank to put more retail products on digital space

Sensex, Nifty break into new highs ahead of earnings
Markets

Sensex, Nifty break into new highs ahead of earnings

Initiative for merger should come from banks: Rangarajan
Companies

Initiative for merger should come from banks: Rangarajan

Nearly 67 crore bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar: IT Minister
Economy

Nearly 67 crore bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar: IT Minis...

Vistara names Leslie Thng as CEO
Companies

Vistara names Leslie Thng as CEO

India&#039;s June gold imports spike as buyers tried to beat higher sales tax
Bullion News

India's June gold imports spike as buyers tried to bea...

7th Pay Commission: Check out your revised HRA city-wise
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Check out your revised HRA city-wise

Silver prices spike Rs 700 on global cues, gold steady
Bullion News

Silver prices spike Rs 700 on global cues, gold steady

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video