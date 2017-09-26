Palava City, Navi Mumbai, Mohali top emerging cities: JLL

New Delhi: Palava City and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra are the top two liveable emerging cities in the country, says a study by property consultant JLL India.

In its report 'Livability Quotient A Paradigm Shift in India's Emerging Cities', JLL has evaluated 10 emerging cities, including few large townships by private developers, for their city administration practices, sustainability, and overall livability.

Mohali in Punjab and Mahindra World City township in Chennai are at third and fourth positions, respectively.

Pimpri Chinchwad (Pune) is at the fifth position followed by Rajarhat (Kolkata), Technopark (Trivandrum), Magarpatta City (Pune), Greater Noida and Manesar.

These 10 cities are ranked on 10 parameters -- planning, connectivity, utilities and daily needs, leisure and recreation, smart governance, safety and security, access to jobs, environment and sustainability, real estate performance, and future expansion/outlook.

Leading realty firm Lodha group is developing an integrated township 'Palava City' spread over 4,500 acres. About 30,000 families are already living in this township.

"On the back of major evolutionary leaps in the integrated townships model, it now makes logical sense to include privately-managed cities while comparing cities," said Ramesh Nair - CEO and Country Head, JLL India.

"The reason is clear in the era of smart cities in the daily administration of which private players will be increasingly involved, it is important to look at private developers as future city administrators," he added.

Some of the country's larger integrated townships now qualify as standalone satellite cities, Nair said.

He said the government has launched Smart Cities mission to decongest tier 1 cities and improve their livability quotients.

However, Nair said the model of creating cities around the peripheries of tier 1 cities has already established a proven track record, even before the launch of this mission.

"The satellite cities of India are best suited to benefit from the excitement we witness currently around the smart cities theme," the report said.

These emerging cities have been developed with a mandate similar to many goals that a smart city should entail such as the decongestion of adjacent megacities and better connectivity with the workplace among others.

"We strongly believe that these emerging satellite cities will, in part or in full, offer innovative solutions to challenges posed by urbanisation. In the process, these cities will attract an influx of aspirational residents and corporations, resulting in the creation of the next generation megacities that are much different from what we see today in India," the report said.