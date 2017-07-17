close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Parsvnath builders asked to compensate homebuyer for delay

The Delhi state consumer commission has directed a real estate firm to pay Rs three lakh as compensation to a homebuyer for delay in handing over the possession of a flat.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 14:25
Parsvnath builders asked to compensate homebuyer for delay

New Delhi: The Delhi state consumer commission has directed a real estate firm to pay Rs three lakh as compensation to a homebuyer for delay in handing over the possession of a flat.

The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also asked Parsvnath Developers Ltd to refund Rs 46,28,933 to Varun Dev, who had paid the amount for a flat in Ghaziabad, while rejecting the builder's claim that global recession had slowed the construction of its various projects.

"Sole defence raised by the firm in not handing over the physical possession of the flat is 'global recession'. No material has been placed on record by the firm to support his contention that there was a 'global recession' which resulted into non-completion of the project," the bench, comprising judicial member N P Kaushik, said.

The commission has also allowed Rs 25,000 as litigation charges to Dev, a central Delhi resident.

According to the complaint filed by Dev, he entered into an agreement in 2008 with the firm for the construction of a flat in one of its projects named 'Parsvnath Exotica' in Ghaziabad.

It said that the complainant made various payments from time to time totaling to an amount of Rs 46,28,933.

It further claimed that when he visited the site in the year 2009 there was no construction activity.

The firm claimed that global recession had slowed the construction of its various projects.

The company also claimed that there were many other reasons related to various governmental authorities which further delayed the construction.

The commission rejected these contentions, saying the firm has failed to provide any evidence for the same. 

TAGS

Delhi State Consumer CommissionParsvnath Developers LtdParsvnath Developersrealtyreal estateParsvnath Exotica

From Zee News

Gold price fails to hold Rs 29K-mark, settles at Rs 28,950 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price fails to hold Rs 29K-mark, settles at Rs 28,950...

Paytm Mall revamps seller onboarding process; delists over 85,000 sellers
Companies

Paytm Mall revamps seller onboarding process; delists over...

Mahindra&#039;s two new models coming by next fiscal-end
Automobiles

Mahindra's two new models coming by next fiscal-end

China&#039;s economy grew 6.9% in second quarter but risks remain
International Business

China's economy grew 6.9% in second quarter but risks...

Petrol, diesel price on 17th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 17th July 2017: Check out the rates...

HPCL to invest Rs 61,000 crore by 2021 on expansion projects
Economy

HPCL to invest Rs 61,000 crore by 2021 on expansion project...

Mahindra group to pump in $1 billion in US over next 5 years
International Business

Mahindra group to pump in $1 billion in US over next 5 year...

Companies

GST: HP hikes prices of MF printers, cartridges by up to 15...

Nine of 10 most valued cos add Rs 67,754 cr in m-cap
Markets

Nine of 10 most valued cos add Rs 67,754 cr in m-cap

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video