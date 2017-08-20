close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Parsvnath leases 74,000sq ft office area to WHO, Facebook India

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken on lease about 50,700 sq ft of office space for its headquarter, Facebook India has taken 23,000 sq ft area, Jain said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 14:27
Parsvnath leases 74,000sq ft office area to WHO, Facebook India

New Delhi: Realty firm Parsvnath Developers has leased about 74,000 sq ft office space to the WHO and Facebook India in central Delhi and will earn Rs 83 crore rent annually from this fully-leased commercial complex.

Parsvnath has completed the first phase of its commercial project at Gole Market comprising 2.26 lakh sq ft of office space. The construction work on the second phase having 1.3 lakh sq ft will be delivered by December this year.

"We have leased the remaining 74,000 sq ft of office space to the WHO and Facebook India Online Service Pvt Ltd in our commercial complex at Bhai Veer Singh Marg near Gole Market. Now, the first phase is fully leased out," Parsvnath Chairman Pradeep Jain told PTI.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken on lease about 50,700 sq ft of office space for its headquarter, Facebook India has taken 23,000 sq ft area, Jain said.

When asked about the rental, he declined to share the amount at which these fresh leasing transactions have been executed.

However, Jain said the company will earn an overall rent income of Rs 83 crore from the first phase of this project, comprising 2.26 lakh sq ft of office space.

Earlier, the company had leased space to Aditya Birla, Thomson Reuters, Indiabulls, SBI, ICCI Prudential, Axis Bank, Regus, Loreal and Cafe Coffee Day Express in the first phase.

Jain said the company is now constructing the second phase of this commercial complex 'Parsvnath Tower' comprising 1.3 lakh sq ft and the work will be completed by year end.

Last year, Parsvnath Developers gave exits to private equity firms like Red Fort Capital and Proprium Capital through buy-back of their investments in this project for nearly Rs 500 crore.

The company now owns 100 per cent stake in its subsidiary Parsvnath Estate Developers, which is developing this office building project.

Parsvnath had raised funds from a NBFC through lease rental discounting (LRD) to provide exits to these PE firms.

With commercial real estate business doing better than the residential segment, Jain said the company is developing another commercial building on KG Marg in central Delhi and is targeting to complete this project in 2017 itself.

Parsvnath, which reported Rs 26 crore net loss in the first quarter of the 2017-18 fiscal, is among the companies facing probe by Sebi in suspected shell companies.

On August 11, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) lifted Sebi's restrictions on trading in shares of Parsvnath Developers.

Parsvnath Developers has so far completed 65 projects measuring 28.29 million sq ft and is currently developing 54.63 million sq ft. It has a land bank of 101.71 million sq ft.

TAGS

ParsavnathSATWHOFacebook IndiaParsvnath Developers office spaceAditya BirlaThomson ReutersIndiabullsSBIICCI PrudentialAxis BankRegusloreal

From Zee News

Sikka saga:Institutions need to outlive founders, feel experts
Companies

Sikka saga:Institutions need to outlive founders, feel expe...

Narayana Murthy&#039;s shadow to loom large over search for Infosys CEO
Companies

Narayana Murthy's shadow to loom large over search for...

Hike in upfront payment in tax disputes harsh: Experts
Economy

Hike in upfront payment in tax disputes harsh: Experts

NCLT must treat home buyers at par with banks: Assocham
Economy

NCLT must treat home buyers at par with banks: Assocham

Petrol, diesel price on 20th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 20th August 2017: Check out the rat...

83% metro residents feel life has become more uncertain: Survey
Economy

83% metro residents feel life has become more uncertain: Su...

Global cues, Infy turmoil to dictate market trend: Experts
Markets

Global cues, Infy turmoil to dictate market trend: Experts

McDonald&#039;s likely to challenge NCLT order on Vikram Bakshi
Companies

McDonald's likely to challenge NCLT order on Vikram Ba...

&#039;Weaker Q1 sets tone for another weak year, net may grow 1.5%&#039;
Markets

'Weaker Q1 sets tone for another weak year, net may gr...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video