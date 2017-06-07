Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi at Rs 82 crore

New Delhi: Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is buying a bungalow in the country's most expensive residential area –Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Delhi, as per a newspaper report.

An Economic Times report said that Sharma is buying the bungalow at New Delhi's Golf Links at Rs 82-crore.

“Sharma has already paid a substantial advance after signing an MoU for a nearly 6,000-sq-ft property in the Lutyens' zone, though the transaction is not registered yet,” the ET report said.

The who's who of the business world who own homes in the Lutyens Bungalow Zone include LN Mittal, Naveen Jindal, KP Singh, Sunil Mittal, Ruia brothers, Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, Analjit Singh, Atul Punj, Rajiv Rattan, Kabul Chawla, VC Burman, and Harish Ahuja.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma were the only two Indians to make it to an annual list of '100 most influential people in the world' this year released by the Time magazine in April.

He was also ranked 1567 with his net worth of USD 1.3 billion in Forbes richest list in March this year.

Paytm is now backed by the chief of China's Alibaba, Jack Ma, and Sharma is branching out into the more heavily regulated world of banking, with plans to offer digital accounts.