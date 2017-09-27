close
Piramal Finance enters into housing finance segment

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 15:40
Representative image

Mumbai: Financial services company, Piramal Finance on Wednesday announced entry into retail housing finance business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Housing Finance.

The housing finance company will offer home loans as well as loans against property and construction finance for small developers.

"Given the size, scale and market relevance of the wholesale lending business, it was a natural progression to assess opportunities within the retail lending space," Piramal Finance and Piramal Housing Finance managing director, Khushru Jijina said.

The company will initially focus on a product roll out across all major metro cities, and thereafter, seek to establish a pan-India presence, including tier 2-3 towns and cities.

The retail construction finance arm will focus on local developers in tier I and top developers in tier II-III geographies.

"We are confident that the unique business model being adopted by Piramal Housing Finance will add another dimension to our service offering and establish a blueprint for further growth," Piramal Enterprises chairman Ajay Piramal said.

The company will be able to deliver a seamless and customer-centric experience to all its stakeholders, including individuals, developers, agents, partners and now the target end users, Piramal said.

It will seek to fund the entire spectrum of real estate, from affordable to luxury, and cater to both salaried and self-employed individuals.  

