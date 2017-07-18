Planning to sell your property?: Here are the best ways

Zee Media Bureau/Shrankhla Verma

There certainly comes a time when the 'house' you thought fits your requirements completely becomes a complete mismatch for your needs. This is the time you move into a property which fits the new criteria of your necessities. Selling your house at the best possible rates becomes one hectic job which has no alternative. Most of us are regular people with no flooding gold pockets to invest in two houses at a time. Relieving yourself of the burden of selling the property becomes mandatory. In an attempt to get a right price for your property, we bring to you some really useful methods to be kept in mind while selling one.

1) Check out the prices of comparable properties

That would be bit of a task since you will have to search for houses that are much similar to yours and at what prices are they being sold at. People would definitely opt for the best option available to them in a low price. Assessing your property in accordance to the similar properties becomes important if you're genuinely interested in selling it off quickly.

2) Estimate the right price for your property

Pricing your house according to the latest trends in property is yet another thing. The criteria would include the presence or absence of a market nearby, basic commodities, conveyance facility, roads and highways and connectivity. An apartment with bad road connectivity shouldn’t be priced same as an apartment with well connected roads.

3) Enlist a proxy discount on the property

Believe it or not, when people are out in a market, all they look for are discounts. There is an unspoken satisfaction of mind and soul in availing a discount. But, why should we go in a loss just to provide people with that sort of satisfaction? A better idea would be to let the people avail a proxy discount on your property. Enlist the price of your property percents higher that has to be given off as discount. For example, if you want to offer the buyer with a 20% discount, the pricing should be such that it includes that 20% which has to be given off as a discount. This tactic will enable the satisfaction of both - the buyer and the seller.

4) Keeping yourself in the place of the buyer

When you’re in place of the seller, you would want your house to be sold at the maximum possible rates, maybe a bit higher. Similarly, if you’re in the buyers place you would want to buy the same in throw away rates, maybe a bit less. Thus, it becomes very crucial for the seller to price the house at very accurate and legitimate rates.

5) Knowing if the buyer is genuinely interested in buying

First and foremost, you should actually be able to differentiate between interested buyers from those out for window shopping. Investing your time with someone who wouldn’t be interested in the purchase later would be a mere wastage of time