close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Reliance Home Finance to list on stock exchanges on Friday

All shareholders of Reliance Capital have already received one free share of Reliance Home Finance for every share held in Reliance Capital as on record date -- September 6.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 18:59
Reliance Home Finance to list on stock exchanges on Friday

New Delhi: Reliance Capital on Wednesday said its housing finance unit -- Reliance Home Finance -- will list on the stock exchanges this Friday.

The move is expected to unlock value for the existing shareholders of the firm, Reliance Capital said in a statement.

All shareholders of Reliance Capital have already received one free share of Reliance Home Finance for every share held in Reliance Capital as on record date -- September 6.

The transfer was earlier approved by an overwhelming majority of 99.59 per cent votes in favour of the scheme of arrangement at the Tribunal-convened general shareholders meeting held in July.

Reliance Capital will hold a 51 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance and the company will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multi-fold in the future.

Reliance Home Finance, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Capital, provides a wide range of loan solutions like home loan, loan against property, construction finance and affordable housing loans.

It has assets under management of Rs 13,022 crore as of June 30, 2017. 

TAGS

Reliance CapitalReliance Home Financereal estaterealty sector

From Zee News

Willing to support startups with passionate founders: Ratan Tata
Companies

Willing to support startups with passionate founders: Ratan...

Rupee gains 6 paise to 64.27 vs USD ahead of Fed meet outcome
Markets

Rupee gains 6 paise to 64.27 vs USD ahead of Fed meet outco...

Need revenue for public spending: Jaitley on high oil taxes
Economy

Need revenue for public spending: Jaitley on high oil taxes

India replaces China as top retail destination in 2017: Study
Economy

India replaces China as top retail destination in 2017: Stu...

Ratan Tata expresses confidence in Narendra Modi, says PM will create &#039;new India&#039;
Economy

Ratan Tata expresses confidence in Narendra Modi, says PM w...

GDP growth at 3-year low: Additional measures on the anvil to boost economy, says Jaitley
Economy

GDP growth at 3-year low: Additional measures on the anvil...

Examining reports on black money commissioned by UPA: Modi govt
Economy

Examining reports on black money commissioned by UPA: Modi...

Railways employees all set to get 78-day wages as productivity-linked bonus
Personal Finance

Railways employees all set to get 78-day wages as productiv...

Gold price snaps 4-day losing streak, rises to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price snaps 4-day losing streak, rises to Rs 30,750 pe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video