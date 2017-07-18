close
SBI launches 'SBI Realty' portal for home buyers

India's largest commercial bank SBI on Tuesday said it has launched a dedicated portal 'SBI Realty' that will help home buyers to choose flats from its 3,000 approved projects across the country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 15:23
SBI launches &#039;SBI Realty&#039; portal for home buyers

New Delhi: India's largest commercial bank SBI on Tuesday said it has launched a dedicated portal 'SBI Realty' that will help home buyers to choose flats from its 3,000 approved projects across the country.

"State Bank of India has taken another step towards customers' convenience by launching 'SBI Realty' a one stop integrated website www.Sbirealty.In for home buyers," the bank said in a statement.

SBI Realty will help customers to choose their dream home from 3,000 SBI approved projects, which are spread across 13 states and Union Territories covering 30 cities.

At present, there are 9.5 lakh home units available on the website. Customers can compare current and past trends of prices for the properties in various localities in the city.

The portal will assist customers in calculating appropriate loan amount a customer should borrow based on income and credit profile.

"We believe in innovation combined with an emphasis on market research, contemporary architecture, strong project execution and quality construction. We believe that this new proposition will help customers in identifying their dream house in reliable projects with higher credibility and goodwill in the market," said Rajnish Kumar, MD? NBG, SBI.

The SBI Realty website has been developed by SBICAP Securities in association with PropEquity in terms of data support, project information, etc.

SBI is the largest commercial bank in India in terms of assets, deposits, profits, branches, customers and employees. The company has a deposit base of Rs 25.85 lakh crore. It has an extensive network, with over 24 thousand branches in India and 194 offices in 35 other countries. 

TAGS

State Bank of IndiaSBISBI Realtyreal estatePropEquityproperty sites

