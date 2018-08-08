हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SC directs Amrapali group directors, promoters to file details of their assets in 15 days

The SC has also asked electricity company to resume connection to Silicon City and Zodiac projects.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Amrapali group directors and promoters to file details of their all moveable and immovable assets and their valuation within 15 days.

Reserving the matter for hearing on August 14, the Apex court said that details of these assets should be submitted to the court so that Rs 5,112 can be raised for construction of pending projects.

The SC has also asked electricity company to resume connection to Silicon City and Zodiac projects. The court has also asked the embattled real estate major to give estimate of the total collection for electricity and maintenance charges.

It may be recalled that last week, state-owned construction firm National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) told the SC that it was ready to "undertake" all the unfinished housing projects of the Amrapali group.

SC bench asked the NBCC to place before it a "concrete proposal" within 30 days as to how they propose to complete the projects along with a time line of work.

