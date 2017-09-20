close
SC orders Unitech to pay litigation cost to home buyers

The court directed Unitech to pay the amount of the litigation costs within four weeks to buyers.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:48
SC orders Unitech to pay litigation cost to home buyers

New Delhi: In a first of its kind order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Unitech to pay litigation cost to home buyers who have succeeded before the grievance redressal commission in their lawsuit against the real estate major.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the real estate major to pay Rs 80,000 each as litigation cost to 39 flat buyers in one of the developer`s projects.

The court directed Unitech to pay the amount of the litigation costs within four weeks to buyers who have succeeded before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in getting their principal amount and interest.

 

