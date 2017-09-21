SC refuses to grant interim bail to Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant interim bail to Unitech MD and promoter Sanjay Chandra.

Earlier, on September 15, the top court refused to grant interim bail to Chandra in connection with alleged fraud case related to delaying of housing projects in Noida and Gurugram.

The apex court, three judge benches, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Justices A. M. Khanwilkar and D. Y Chandrachud also directed the real estate company to file a detailed list of homebuyers who want possession of flats in Unitech group projects and those seeking refund of their money.

Several home buyers had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking a direction to the real estate for getting timely possession and compensation of their flats.

The top court is hearing various project-related matters involving Unitech.

Sanjay Chandra is accused of duping buyers who had booked flats in his real-estate project in Greater Noida.

Home buyers had accused Unitech of not completing the project and non-payment of their money along with interest.

Allegations are also that Sanjay Chandra fraudulently took money from his clients and parked it in a shell company, thereby laundering it abroad.

Earlier, Sanjay Chandra was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2G trial.