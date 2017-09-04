close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SC stays insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech

Earlier, the Supreme Court had on August 23 agreed to hear a plea of several aggrieved flat-buyers who had booked their dream home in several projects of Jaypee Infratech, against whom insolvency proceedings have started.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 13:08
SC stays insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The apex court also issued notices to real estate firm Jaypee Infratech and others on plea by homebuyers who haven't received possession of flats.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had on August 23 agreed to hear a plea of several aggrieved flat-buyers who had booked their dream home in several projects of Jaypee Infratech, against whom insolvency proceedings have started.

The plea was filed by a flat buyer Chitra Sharma and 23 others seeking protection of their rights as flat buyer.

Hundreds of home buyers have been left in the lurch after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), on August 10, admitted the IDBI Bank's plea for initiating insolvency proceedings against the debt-ridden realty company for defaulting on a Rs 526-crore loan.

NCLT's insolvency proceedings forces Jaypee to 'adjust' deals
MUST READ
NCLT's insolvency proceedings forces Jaypee to 'adjust' deals

Jaypee Infratech is into road construction and real estate business. It has constructed the Yamuna Expressway, connecting Delhi-Agra. Jaypee group is selling its assets to reduce debt.

Ultratech Cement in June closed the acquisition of cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates for Rs 16,189 crore.

TAGS

Jaypee Infratechinsolvency proceedings against Jaypee InfraNational Company Law TribunalSupreme CourtIDBI Bank

From Zee News

SC asks Bombay HC to expeditiously decide pleas challenging RERA validity
Real Estate

SC asks Bombay HC to expeditiously decide pleas challenging...

PM Modi for early setting up of BRICS credit rating agency
International Business

PM Modi for early setting up of BRICS credit rating agency

Audi launches petrol version of Q7, price starts Rs 67.76 lakh
Auto News

Audi launches petrol version of Q7, price starts Rs 67.76 l...

HAL to supply 41 Advanced Light Helicopters to Indian armed forces
Companies

HAL to supply 41 Advanced Light Helicopters to Indian armed...

China to provide $76 million for BRICS economic initiative
International Business

China to provide $76 million for BRICS economic initiative

BRICS 2017: PM Modi focuses on need to strengthen solar energy agenda
International Business

BRICS 2017: PM Modi focuses on need to strengthen solar ene...

It may take ATMs three months to dispense Rs 200 notes!
Personal Finance

It may take ATMs three months to dispense Rs 200 notes!

Petrol, diesel price on 4th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 4th September 2017: Check out the r...

Companies

CIL rules out privatisation buzz, says no coal shortage

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video