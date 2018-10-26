हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

SC tells Amrapali Group auditor to submit all company documents within 24 hours

The forensic auditors had earlier informed the SC bench that CFO of Amrapali Group, was not co-operating with them.

SC tells Amrapali Group auditor to submit all company documents within 24 hours

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the auditor of the embattled realtor Amrapali Group of companies to submit all the documents related to it to the court-appointed forensic auditor within 24 hours.

Earlier this week, the forensic auditors also informed the SC bench that Chander Wadhwa, chief financial officer (CFO) of Amrapali Group, was not co-operating with them and he had said that he "does not remember when he joined the company as its CFO".

However, Wadhwa could positively give answers to all the question posed before in the court today.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit was told by the forensic auditors that from the documents of the group, it appeared that over Rs 100 crore was diverted to a company -- GauriSuta Infrastructures Pvt Ltd -- by one of the group firms and there were "various malfunctionings" by statutory auditors, who have totally failed in their duties.
In its hearing on Wednesday, the bench also observed that the group has been enjoying holding the leased properties of Noida and Greater Noida authorities and they have pocketed the money collected from the home buyers.

The bench also said that three directors, including CMD of Amrapali Group, who were placed under police surveillance under the apex court's order cannot be allowed to work from their home till October 26.

The top court had earlier fixed a 15-day limit for the forensic auditors to collect, collate and catalogue the documents from 2008 till now with regard to the 46 companies of the group from the nine properties situated in Noida, Greater Noida of Delhi-NCR and Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar.

It had also initiated contempt proceedings against the group's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Anil Kumar Sharma and its directors Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar for prima facie violating court's order and thwarting the course of justice.

The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.

With PTI Inputs

 

Tags:
Supreme CourtAmrapali GroupAnil Kumar SharmaShiv PriyaAjay KumarAmrapali forensic auditorsAmrapali insolvency proceedings

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close