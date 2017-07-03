close
﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 18:33
Signature Global ropes in Bollywood star Vidya Balan as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Realty firm Signature Global, which is into development of affordable homes, has roped in Bollywood actress Vidya Balan as brand ambassador.

Signature Global has launched 9 affordable housing projects, comprising about 9,300 units in a price range of Rs 15-25 lakh, in Gurgaon in the last three years of operations. All projects are under the Haryana Affordable Housing scheme.

In May, Signature Global received Rs 200 crore funding from private equity player KKR, while it raised Rs 150 crore from ICICI Prudential last year.

"We have signed Vidya Balan as group's brand ambassador for two years," company's Chairman and Co-Founder Pradeep Aggarwal told PTI.

In the advertisements Balan would spread awareness about buying affordable homes, he said.

"Her association with missions with mass awareness has been widely accepted. We consider development of affordable housing projects a major contributor to Prime Minister's vision towards Housing for All and which needs a mass awareness too. Hence Vidya Balan was our obvious choice," he added.

Vidya Balan has been associated with awareness programme related to sanitation and hygiene. She was brand ambassador for Nirmal Bharat Abhiyaan under the rural development ministry.

Signature Global plans to expand business beyond Gurgaon and targets to launch 20,000 more affordable housing units by 2019. 

real estate, realty sector, Signature Global, Vidya Balan, Bollywood

