Supertech Emerald project: SC directs constitution of online portal for flat investors

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the constitution of an online portal for flat investors in Supertech Emerald Court project by October 23.

Meanwhile Advocate Gaurav Aggarwal has been appointed as the Amicus Curiae for the Emerald Court project.

Earlier, on August 14, the SC had directed Supertech to deposit Rs 10 crore for refunding money to the investors, who want to opt out of its Emerald Towers project which has two 40-storey residential buildings in Noida.

The bench is hearing pleas against the Allahabad High Court's April 11, 2014 verdict ordering demolition of the two 40-storey residential twin towers--Apex and Ceyane--in Noida and directing Supertech to refund money to homebuyers with 14 percent interest in three months.

The towers have 857 apartments, of which about 600 flats have already been sold.