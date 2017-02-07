close
Supertech's 382 units society faces sealing by Greater Noida Authority

Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:19
Noida: The realty major Supertech is in fresh trouble as the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority(GNIDA)on Monday began sealing 382 flats and villas built at SupertechCzar Suites in Greater Noida.

The Greater Noida Authority has alleged that the construction is in violation of its permissions given to the builder.

As per a TOI report, on January 11, the Allahabad high court had directed GNIDA not to issue completion certificates to the project and take appropriate action against the builder for constructing residential units in violation of sanctioned building plans.

The sealing of thesociety located in Omicron 1 has taken place just below the next hearing of the case on February 8. "Teams from the architecture and planning department collected physical details of the number of units the builder has built as part of the project and those sanctioned as per layout plans approved by GNIDA," Deepak Agarwal, chief executive officer, GNIDA told TOI.

 

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 11:19
